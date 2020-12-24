How to naturally grow your breasts

What comes to your mind when the word breast is mentioned?

Foodies will quickly think of the best meaty part of a chicken.

Sexual beings will think of the most appealing body part of a woman.

Biologically speaking, female breasts are made up of fat and breast tissue, along with nerves, veins, arteries and connective tissue that helps hold everything in place.

So why would women want to grow their twins?

According to Health Magazine, over 71% of women are not happy with their breasts.

About 48% of those women want to change the size of their breasts, so how do you grow them naturally if you can’t afford implants?

1. Diet

A glass of milk with some papaya and nuts at times mixed with soybeans are good for phytoestrogens and monounsaturated fats.

2. Yoga

If you do the Bhujangasana, Ustrasana and Dwikonasan poses as part of your yoga routine, then your twins may grow an inch or more.

3. Massage Oil For Big Boobs

Massaging is one of the best ways to increase boob size. If your partner is using a cream or lotion to massage your breasts, well, there’s nothing that can match this pleasure.