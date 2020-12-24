How to make your own love potion

Some may refer to it as black magic.

In pop culture today, love potions often drug people into a kind of aphrodisiac-fuelled craze that subvert their freewill.

According to herbalist Suhaly Bautista-Carolina in Brooklyn, drugging those we claim to love to seek eternal love from them is literally toxic.

The herbalist further explains that the making of love potions is an ancient and innocent practice.



“Make heart medicine on Fridays. In several ancient societies, Friday was associated with a goddess of love, like Venus,” she said.

Organic love potions were mixed to celebrate love.

The three plants Suhaly uses most often in heart medicines are rose, violet and hawthorn. A simple potion you can make at home is honey infused with dried rose buds. Where possible, use local honey and organic plant material. Fill a glass jar one third with rose and the remaining two thirds with honey. Say your intentions aloud.

“I receive love” or “I welcome romance and good sex” are just but a few examples you can proclaim.