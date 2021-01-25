How to maintain a strong 4-5 erection!

Plumbers always say that pipe maintenance is important in any household or building.

To avoid unnecessary leakages and blockages, plumbers advise that people should look after the well-being of their pipes.

The same analogy applies to the 4-5 and its erection.



In order for the 4-5 to remain potent and rise to every special occasion, experts advise that there are certain things one can do to ensure your erection lasts longer:

1. Diet



Research has shown that the same eating patterns that can cause heart attacks due to restricted blood flow in the coronary arteries can also impede blood flow to and within the penis.

2. Drink Less Alcohol

Chronic heavy drinking can cause liver damage, nerve damage, and other conditions such as interfering with the normal balance of male sex hormone levels.

3. Exercise

Strong evidence links a inactive lifestyle to erectile dysfunction. Running, swimming and other forms of aerobic exercise have been shown to help prevent erectile dysfunction.