How to get your girl in the mood before sex

Most women don’t get turned on by the flip of a switch. Usually, it takes some stage-setting and, dare we say, strategy.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of lazy partners out there. Guys who just expect sex but who don’t want to invest in the process. Maybe that’s you, and if it is, let us just say: grow up and stop being lazy.

However, we do live in hectic culture. With work, school, assignments and the likes, it can prove difficult to lay out a well-conceived, well-executed plan to get your sweetheart in the right mood and in the bedroom.

So with that in mind, we want to give you four simple things that will help you get your wife in the mood:

Send her a morning sext

You should send a message to your wife by 10: 00 am because this is the time when she is already in the office and is dealing with her pile of urgent emails. In as much as she’s busy, your sext is a welcome distraction and once she responds with the same energy, you know you’re going to be in for a good ride.

2. Massage

The first rule of a massage is, don’t make it painful. The objective is to turn a woman on by making her relax, so use fingers for lower pressure, thumbs for moderate pressure, side of the palm for deep pressure. Also, make sure you use lubrication like warm baby oil or special massage lubes.

Touch her, but not like that

Women want to hold hands. Maybe a casual back scratch or absentminded playing with their hair. They want simple acts of physical intimacy.

Then you later graduate to thigh rubs and then you find your way to her goldmine and then you do magic with your fingers.

There really isn’t any quick fix. There is no magic pill. You need to work with your woman to get her ready for you.