Like musician JR, dancers will recall when we always used to make the circle bigger during a dance-off, so the dancer and his crew could strut their stuff till

The circle would shrink when everyone had left the show.



The same thing can be said about the size of the punani and its functionality.

The punani is a very elastic organ, according to director of Well-Woman and Adolescent Care at The Institute for Gynecologic Care in the US, Christine O’Connor. She said: “It doesn’t stay one particular size and it changes to accommodate whatever is going on at that time.”

A recent study looked at 100 women who had never been pregnant and found their vagina lengths, unstimulated, ranged between about 7 and 8cm. When the women were aroused, it increased to between about 10 and 12cm.



Pregnancy tends to double or even triple these figures, but the question is: how do you deal with a big stage during sex?

Sexologists say less than 20% of women achieve an orgasm from penetrative sex, so, it will help for the woman’s partner to be skilful with his hands and tongue. Different sex positions will also work wonders with your 4-5 if you change positions or angles.