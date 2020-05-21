How to break up with a friend

Many people have experienced the difficulty with breaking up with someone in a romantic relationship, but breaking up with someone who is your friend can seem harder.

Friendship relationships end and fade for many different reasons. The important thing to know is that it does happen and it’s okay to let that friendship go.

Depending on the nature of reasons why people end friendships vary, it could be because your best friend slept with your partner or because you don’t have anything in common anymore.

Majority of the time when someone ends a friendship they stop communication, ghost, block and stop hanging out with that friend.

Breaking up with a friend needs you to be brave, have the courage and communicate effectively.

Here is the best way you can break up with a friend nicely.

Arrange a time and place to meet up

When you don’t want to keep the person guessing about why you don’t want to be friends, a face-to-face conversation might be in order. Parks and coffee shops are good stops for breakups because they’re neutral, public locations. Even though things might get emotional during your conversation, you’ll both be likely to keep things contained if you’re in a public place.

Tell your friend why you’re ending it

Be straightforward about why you don’t want to be friends. Whatever the reason, now is the time to spell it out. Telling your friend exactly what’s going on is a brave thing to do, and in the end the person will probably be glad to know what happened.

Give your friend a chance to talk

Your friend will either get defensive, apologise, or do a mix of both after your confrontation. You might want to hear him or her out, just in case there’s the tiniest chance that you want to stay friends after all. If it’s possible there was some kind of misunderstanding, you’ll want to know. If that’s not possible, continue the breakup process.

Set boundaries

Maybe you want to cut things off for good right here and now, or maybe you’re fine seeing the person every now and then in a group setting. Whatever the case, be very clear that this is a breaking point, and from now on things will be different.

Layout your boundaries upfront so you won’t be tempted to back down later.

Stick to your boundaries

If the person tries to get in touch or win you back over, don’t respond. You’ve said your piece, you’ve heard the person out, and now your obligation as a friend is over. Just like when you break up with a significant other, breaking up with a friend means you don’t have to be responsible for that person anymore