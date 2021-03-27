How Tinubu stumbled inside Kaduna hall where he delivered a lecture

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stumbled as he made his way to his seat at the Arewa House Banquet Hall, Kaduna, on Saturday.

Tinubu, who chaired an event held in honour of one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, delivered a speech at the occasion.

He had crashed between two chairs and was heading to the ground before his aides and some guests rushed to his side.

With their support, he got back on his feet and walked away.

Tinubu spoke on the topic “Reduction of the Cost of Governance for Inclusive Growth and Youth Development in Northern Nigeria in a Post-COVID-19 Era”.

The APC stalwart said though Nigeria has exited recession, the economy remained weak.

He also warned against wasteful spending amongst government officials, saying government must spend money to yield economic returns for the benefit of the masses.

He said: “In the midst of our local challenges came the COVID-19 pandemic, with its debilitating impact on the global and domestic economies. Nigeria, like many other countries, has not been spared the impact of the pandemic.

“Commendably, however, President Muhammadu Buhari has been carefully steering the country through the pandemic such that the negative impact on us and the economy has not been as harsh as it might have been. The economy’s relapse into recession has ended but we must admit the economy remains weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle.”