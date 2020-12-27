How often should you kiss your partner?

How often do you kiss your partner?

We are referring to the French type of kiss, aka the real kiss.

If you had to think about it, your relationship is in trouble. Sexologist Gabrielle Morrissey says kissing your partner every day is important for your relationship.

According to recent research, kissing your partner for at least seven seconds a day is healthy for your connection.



Psychotherapist Virginia Satir said: “We need four hugs a day to survive, eight hugs a day for control and 12 hugs a day for growth.” So, these things work like hand in glove, right?

Kissing plays an important role in a relationship and your sex life. Experts say 70% of sexual pleasure is triggered by kissing. It’s the gateway to a happier relationship. So, the next time your partner wants to speak in tongues, give him some lip!





