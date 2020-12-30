How often should we go to the toilet

America musician Taylor Benjamin York once said:

“There is no place like home, and there’s no toilet like your own.”

We often downplay the emotional sentiment that comes with our home toilets.



Sentiments aside, we as humans have metabolisms that inevitably lead us to the toilet.

So, how often do we as humans need to go to the toilet?



When it comes to doing number two, AKA going for a poop, experts agree that the numbers may vary across humans.

According to gastroenterology expert Jean Marie Houghton, the average frequency is between three times a day and every three days.

This is often determined by age, diet and the physical activities one’s body undertakes.

When it comes to urination, there’s a much clearer answer.

According to medical experts, for most people, the normal number of times to urinate per day is between 6-7 times in a 24-hour period.

Should these be your patterns, then experts say you should be living a healthy life.