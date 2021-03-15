How much make up is too much make up

Make up is different for everyone as it depends on a whole lot more than the amount you put on. You have to have you bone structure, facial features and skin type in consideration when applying make up.

Too much makeup is not really the issue. Looking like you have too much makeup on, is the issue.

Make up is there to enhance your natural beauty and bring out the features that are mostly hidden and not make you look like Joker.





There are ways you can follow to apply your make up without looking like a clown.

I recently found out the golden rule of foundation, and that is no one should notice you’re wearing it (unless it’s because your skin looks glorious and radiant).





A couple of rules when applying make up include:

– Pick an area to focus on, presumably your best facial asset, and focus on that. Every other area, go light.

– If your foundation isn’t PERFECT, it will look like a mask. And not in a good way. Use with caution.

– Stronger features leave more room for more makeup.

– Different events call for different quantities of makeup.

Virali Modi shared the following steps to follow on a blog post.

– Always exfoliate and moisturize your skin.

– For a natural look, wear a tinted moisturizer or a light wearing foundation, IF you require the extra coverage. If you don’t skip this step.

– For your eyes, wear neutral colored eye shadows. Stick to more browns and taupes. If you want something ‘more’, go for golds. Something warmer, but it the same brown/taupe family.

– Wear a brown eye liner, just along your upper lash line, if you feel you need it. If not, skip this step too.

– Wear a long lasting or waterproof mascara, I really like the Lash Blast mascara, it’s not TOO dramatic (unless you build it up). Apply 1 or 2 light coats of mascara to your top and bottom lashes, to open your eyes.

– Leave your bottom lash line alone, without any eyeliner, if you like. Otherwise, a soft brown will look most natural.

– Use a brightening concealer, IF you have dark circles or zits and redness that you’d like to cover up. A thin layer will look best. Make sure it is your skin tone or maybe 1 skin tone lighter for a brighter face. Set the concealer with a translucent powder.

– Apply a natural blush color, close to the color of your cheeks. I feel that cream colors work best to give a dewy finish that’s most natural. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks and all the way back towards your hair line closest to your cheeks. Or just leave it to the apples of your cheeks for a flushed appearance.

– This is optional, you can use a matte bronzer to add color to the natural spots where the sun would touch your face, for a sun kissed glow. That would be your nose, tops of your cheeks, chin, and forehead.

– Lastly, wear a lip color of your choice, for a neutral, every day look, you can wear a soft pink, or something closest to your lip color. You can add a gloss of your choice go spice it up a bit if you wish.

After you’re done with your makeup, use a setting spray, such as the Urban Decay All Nighter Spray, to set your makeup in place and help it achieve a more ‘natural’ look, rather than picture number 1.



This may seem like a lot of products, but everything is optional. I feel that to achieve a natural look, some things than others are necessary, such as mascara, blush, and lipstick or lip gloss.

