How I asked my husband out- Activist Aisha Yesufu

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu, has narrated how she asked out her husband, Aliu before they got married.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Aisha said: “I was the one who asked my husband out

”The way I met my husband is a long story. I was the one who asked him out. I arranged it so he can see me as a wife since he wasn’t seeing me as a wife. He would tell you I don’t behave like a wife, I behave like a girlfriend.”

She added when they got married, she told her husband her availability for sex and willingness to fulfill any of his sexual fantasies.

“One thing my husband would always say is that no time he comes that I tell him no. You know I am an Edo woman, we have to do it.

“On our wedding night, I told my husband that anyhow you want it, ask me. Any fantasy you have, I am available because that is my primary job, I do not delegate it. Every other thing I delegate but for that one work, I do not joke about it.”

She told people who call her a prostitute that she is a prostitute with just one customer, who is her husband.

”You know some people do call me prostitute. I always say I am a prostitute that has just one customer,” she said