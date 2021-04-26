How Chief Sunday Igboho’s supporters foil attack on his Ibadan home

An attempt by some armed gunmen to target the house of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho was foiled on Monday morning.

The house located in the Soka area of Ibadan was stormed by unidentified attackers at about 1 am. on Monday.

The four armed gunmen were said to be trying to target the house from the building next to Igboho’s house

They fled the scene after the inmates of the house raised a hue and cry, attracting the attention of their neighbours and supporters of Igboho who rushed to the scene.

Eyewitness said the gunmen , who wore Akara masks took to their heels after the occupants of the building beside Igboho’s house raised an alarm.

The eyewitness, however, said there was nothing to show that the gunmen were soldiers.

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson to the activist, Dapo Salami said investigation is still ongoing to unravel the mission of the armed gunmen.