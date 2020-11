The part two of Tiwa Savage‘s “BlackBox” interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is out and the Nigerian singer had a lot to discuss on the show.

She talked about how Banky W, Mo-Hits, and other labels turned her down when moving to Nigeria to do Afrobeats became a thing for her.

Savage also mentioned how her ex-husband Tee Billz helped her when she was starting out in music and how their relationship grew and later broke down.