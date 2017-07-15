House of Reps member, Wamakko, dies at 50

A member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto State, Mr Abdullahi Wamakko, is dead.

Wamakko, aged 50, is said to have died in Abuja on Friday.

He reportedly passed on after a brief illness and was last seen at the National Assembly on Monday.

A first term lawmaker, he represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency.

He contested and won the 2015 parliamentary election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Until his death, he was the vice-chairman, house committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency(FERMA), apart from membership of several committees.

The deceased who was a younger brother to Senator Aliyu Wammako,former Governor of Sokoto State, is survived by a wife and five children.