House on the Rock Pastor, Yinka Akinbami, dies of Covid-19 complications

Yinka Akinbami, one of the Pastors at the House on The Rock, has died of coronavirus complications.

In a statement on Saturday, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of the House on The Roch church, announced that the deceased’s death was painful because if there truly were good men, Yinka Akinbami was certainly one.

The senior presbyters had been with the church for over 25 years.

He served in the Family Life Directorate, and coached men and women as they embarked upon building families.

“As a dear egbon to me, even though you were older, we were close friends and I thank you for allowing me to be your pastor and spiritual father.

“The thought that I will return to church and not see you again on this side of the divide, is unbelievable. I have not been able to process this loss, however, I am sure of how much we will all miss you”, Adefarasin wrote.

He called solicited intercession for Akinbami’s wife of over 30 years, Pastor Tolu; his children, his children-in law, and grandchildren.

Mourning him, media personality, IK Osakioduwa wrote on Instagram, “I don’t post a lot when people pass. This case though is very different for me. This man right here, Pastor Yinka Akinbami, is what you call a good man. He and his lovely wife Pastor Tolu are one of the very few couples I’d call ‘goals’ in this marriage business.

“They counselled my wife and I before marriage and I can say confidently that in the 12 years and counting of our marriage, we have kept striving to live up to the things they taught and showed us. Their love was so real. They didn’t fake it at all.

“He was always willing to answer all our questions, no matter how ‘Unchristian’ they were. He had our time.””

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo also wrote “Rev Dr Yinka Akinbami(RIP) i knew you for at least 25 years

there you are sir 10 and a half years ago holding the microphone to my mouth as i took my wedding vows the news of your passing is so shocking this is so painful our heart bleeds oh God hmmmmm

You are with Jesus now so you are in the best place

Rest in peace in the bossom of Jesus. Rest in peace Sir

God cover and comfort your family