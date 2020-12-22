Hours after his brother unveiled his new mansion, Peter Okoye launches a wine company

Few hours after the elder brother of Psquare, Jude Okoye unveiled his new mansion, his brother Peter popularly known as Mr P has also launched his new wine company.

The video director said that the new mansion which is said to be located somewhere in Parkview, Ikoyi area of Lagos state, is a Christmas gift that came early.

Taking to Instagram to share the news about his new achievement, the father of two wrote;

“Let’s say Xmas gift came early. #realestate #realinvestment #builtfromscratch”

Peter too have trailed the same path by taking to social media to make the announcement of his product launch.

According to MR P, the new product launch is another one up his sleeves.

Sharing a video of the wine, the father of two wrote;

“Somebody tell somebody to tell somebody to tell somebody that Mr. P has another one up his sleeves. Ladies and Gentlemen I introduce to you APHRO The new age African liquor

✅ Triple distilled.

✅ Locally tapped from palm trees in West Africa.

✅ Infused with fruits, herbs and spices.

✅ Unapologetically African… Africa has one that it can call it’s very own. Created by Africans, Enjoyed by Africans and appreciated globally!”

Watch the video of the unveiling below;