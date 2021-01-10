Hours after brother dies, Late actress, Orisabunmi’s younger sister dies suddenly

Hours after brother to popular Yoruba actress, Mrs Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, Steve Onisola died, her younger sister, Mrs Janet Ademola has reportedly died suddenly.

The late actress’ brother, Steve Onisola, died on Thursday, barely 24hours after the death of the popular actress.

According to Gbenga Onisola, nephew to the now late Mrs Ademola made the announcement on Saturday. It was gathered, Mrs Ademola’s death comes just one day after she granted an interview to newsmen where she described her elder sister (the actress) as her best friend, a caring sister and a mother with a rare heart of love.



“The death of my elder sister, Mrs Folake Aremu, is very painful because of what she stood for in our lives as family members. She was very friendly and caring; she never left her siblings untended. We are pained because she stood in as a good mother for all of us and was a great actress.

“As the last child of the family, she took very good care of me. We were very close and used to each other. She gave her best to ensure that I was well catered for. She was a selfless fellow. She was very humane and she persevered a lot. She would not underrate anyone,”