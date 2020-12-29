Hot games to play during sex

Let the games begin.

Sex can be be a dull and redundant exercise if the participants are spoil sports.

Especially if you lack creativity and that much-needed spark to set the scene alight.





If you are rapidly running out of ideas to keeping your sex life exciting, maybe it’s time for you to look into sex games.

Sex games, much like any other game serves as a fun and recreational exercise for the enjoyment of all participants.





According to many sexologists, sex games can be the saviour to many dull and boring sex lives.

We take a look at a few games that you and your partner can play together during bedtime.

Remember, with sex games the rules are meant to be broken.

1. Full-Course Meal

To play, prepare a five-part meal (drinks, appetisers, salad, main dish, and dessert) and place each course in a different room in your house. As you go to each room, you’re required to eat what’s prepared and take your erotic activity to the next level. Example: in the drinks room, start with cuddling and a light make-out as you sip your cocktail of choice. For appetisers, feel up your partner over their clothes as you feed each other, and maybe remove an item or two. Keep leveling up as far as you’re comfortable within each room. Now who said you can’t have everything on the menu?

2. Truth or Dare

This popular game that triggers youthful flashbacks can be tailored for your sexual experience. Start with each of you writing down at least five dares. They can be outrageous or lighten the mood, for example, have your husband wear one of your sexy bras. Or get more sensual. (“I dare you to go down on me”). Toss the pieces of paper into a hat and begin the game by one person asking the other, “Truth or dare?” If your partner responds with “truth,” ask a question that you’ve been burning to know the answer to.

3. Role Play

Have a thing for men in uniform? Have your partner dress up as a police officer or soldier. Or you can dress up as a nurse or any other character you can imagine. You and your partner should perform “in character” when wearing the outfits, leading to all sorts of sexy scenarios. Camera, lights and lots of action.

4. Body Painting

Purchase body paints from stores that carry personal luxury bath items. The Kama Sutra company sells a boxed set of dark and milk chocolate body paints. An edible dusting powder paired with soft brushes makes for a delicious, sexy game of painting each other’s body and then licking off the decadent chocolate. Or make your own body paints at home with syrups for sundaes, such as butterscotch, strawberry, caramel and chocolate.