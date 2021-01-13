Hope rises for pretty medical doctor who needs kidney transplant

Hope is on the horizon for Dr. Anne Okonma, who is currently fighting to stay alive.

The pretty medical doctor has been diagnosed of End Stage Renal Failure and is in dire need of a kidney transplant.

Twenty Five Million Naira (N25,000,000) is needed for her treatment and post care.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State chapter has agreed to support her.

The association in a release said it will work with all relevant stakeholders to make sure Dr. Okonma bounces back stronger and better to continue in her calling of saving lives.

The body further noted that it will use all avenues to ensure Dr. Okonma gets the best and most deserved treatment with a timeline for this.

Presently, Dr. Okonma, who is a Public Health Physician and works at the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, is receiving dialysis to stay alive. The dialysis is expensive and often leaves her weak.

She needs Renal Transplant and corrective surgeries to correct the sickness permanently.

Her plight became public knowledge after she posted a plea on the social media, begging people to save her life.

In the video, she said she’s hoping people will step forward to help and give her a chance to live a normal life again.

WATCH: Dr. Okonma describes her condition and her fight to stay alive here