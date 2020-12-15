Hoodlums disrupt security summit in Kaduna

A meeting of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to discuss the security challenges in the North was disrupted by armed thugs who yesterday invaded the venue in Kaduna.

The hoodlums were said to have attacked guests at the summit smashed some vehicles, shattered windows and overturned chairs. Some people sustained injuries in the ensuing melee.

Confirming the attack in a statement, spokesman of the

CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said armed thugs, numbering hundreds, and unleashed terror on guests who attended the summit.

He said the summit was aimed at “discussing ways to achieve synergy between communities and government security and design a uniform approach to the current security situation in the North.”

According to him, participants at the meeting included retired military and police officers, religious leaders, traditional rulers and various women, youth and trade associations.

“Just as the meeting was kicking off, sponsored armed thugs stormed the auditorium after subduing the civil guards at the gate.

“The overturned tables shattered glasses, attacked the guests and officials, wounding several people and smashing vehicles parked in the premises,” the statement said.

Reacting to the incident, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) described it as an attempt to stifle national outrage over increasingly deteriorating security in the country

The forum, in a statement by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, also described the attack as cowardly.

According to the group, whoever was behind the attack needs to know that more meetings will continue to be held all over Nigeria to demand that those with the responsibility to secure the country do so.