Holyfield announces comeback fight against Mike Tyson’s conqueror

Heavyweight icon Evander Holyfield has confirmed he will come out of retirement to fight Kevin McBride, the Irishman who famously beat Mike Tyson in his last professional fight.

Holyfield, 58, has been retired from boxing for 10 years after becoming the first man ever to reign as undisputed world champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

The American was involved in two incredible battles with famous rival Tyson in 1996 and 1997, the second of which became known as the “Bite Fight” when Iron Mike tore off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear on his way to disqualification.

Tyson has already come out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition last November – and talks were held over a Holyfield trilogy fight in May.

But instead, Holyfield will return to the ring and face one of Tyson’s conquerors: 47-year-old McBride, who is also ending 10 years of retirement from the sport.

The six-round bout will take place on June 5 in Florida on the undercard for the title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr in Triller Fight Club’s latest star-studded event.