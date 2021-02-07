Here’s what happens to your Punami when you don’t have sex for a while

Supposedly the average woman has the best sex of her life approximately 13 years after she loses her virginity. Yet here I am, approaching my 33rd birthday as well as that 13 year mark — and I haven’t done the dirty with anyone in over a year! While there a plenty of reasons why I’m alone in bed every night, my current situation left me thinking: What happens with your vagina if you stop having sex for a fair amount of time?

What Sex Does ‘Down There’

As you can imagine, sex keeps your vagina working like a well-oiled machine. But sex doesn’t just keep your vaginal lubed up and ready for penetration. In fact, regular sexual intercourse builds your pelvic muscles, relieves premenstrual and menstrual cramps, and improves your bladder control.

Furthermore, women who engage in regular intercourse or masturbation typically experience a rise in vaginal sensitivity. This, in turn, can help with arousal and orgasms.

How A Lack Of Sex Impacts Your Vagina

Although it sucks, the phrase “if you don’t use it, you lose it” definitely applies when you stop having sex.

For starters, when you remain celebate for a while, you will likely experience discomfort when you do decide to hook up with someone again. This happens because, like any other muscle, your vagina requires regular exercise and use to maintain its strength and stamina. Although this pain usually subsides after a few good rounds of sex for most women, it can be a sign of vaginismus — a medical condition that typically requires specific Kegel exercises and the intervention of a physical therapist or other medical professional to overcome.

A temporary abstinence can also cause changes in your hormones and vaginal discharge. These changes, in turn, can lead to vaginal dryness, reduced libido, and worsening cramps before and during your period. Furthermore, older women who abstain may even experience vaginal atrophy due to reduced estrogen levels.

Finally, a lack of sex may also limit your nerve functionality and brain response to stimulation. As a result, many women who experience dry spells with sex often find that it takes longer to reach orgasm and even becomes difficult to “get there” at all.

What Isn’t Happening No Matter How Long You Abstain

Many women believe that a lack of sex will cause their vagina to “tighten up.” However, experts debunked this myth in an article published by Women’s Health magazine. Your vagina doesn’t get tighter or regrow the hymen regardless of how long you abstain — that’s ridiculous. Instead, you probably feel tighter down there because you’re nervous or simply not aroused enough to have sex.

I may be abstaining from sex for a while, but honestly? I think that’s OK! Although I may experience some changes to my vagina during this new and different time in my life, it turns out that there’s nothing too detrimental going on down there while I enjoy this time without sex. At least I know that whenever I’m ready to get back in the saddle, my vagina will still function — it just may need some extra stimulation and foreplay before it’s ready to receive a full load.