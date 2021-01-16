Here are 5 signs that show you satisfy your man sexually

You might think that wanting to know if you sexually satisfy your partner makes you needy. But that’s far from the truth. It’s fine for you to want validation, sexual or otherwise especially now that we see a lot of stuff people do with their partners online.

Most of the time, your man wouldn’t really tell you what you aren’t doing right or if he really isn’t feeling the sex.

That being said, most of us have wondered if we’re really as good as our partners say we are. Here are 5 signs that y’all really have bomb sex and you satisfy him.

Your Partner Is Always Learning New Tricks

If your partner is constantly expanding his repertoire of sexual skills, that’s a sign they want to satisfy you because you’re satisfying them. This is especially true for men because, men are naturally competitive by nature, and if he’s going for gold, it’s because he thinks you’re platinum.

2. He initiates the sex

Would you willingly want to have sex with someone you know doesn’t satisfy you? No? Well same for him. If he keeps initiating the sex it means he actually enjoys doing it with you and you satisfy him in that aspect.

Y’all cuddle afterwards

It’s not just about sex but about the entire experience, and guys won’t be fulfilled without some soft caresses and kisses in the mix. Also, couples who are sexually satisfied with each other like to cuddle, caress, and share moments of intimacy after sex.

4. You listen to his needs in bed

Guys love girls who are willing to meet them halfway. It’s actually pretty rare to have, and that’s why many men are pretty happy to be with someone who does offer them that.

5. He flirts with you after sex

A guy is likely to say many things to get a woman into bed but if he’s super flirty post-coitus, that can be a sign that he’s being sexually satisfied by your skills.

What other point did we leave out?