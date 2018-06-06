Herdsmen kill eight in Benue

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday killed eight people at Tse Shan in Saghev Guma local government area of Benue State.

Several other people were injured in the attack which took place on Wednesday morning.

Guma LGA is the country home of Governor Samuel Ortom and the area has witness several killings since January.

The Chairman of Guma LGA, Mr. Anthony Shawon, submitted the report of the incident to the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (retd).

He said the victims included two students who came to write the National Examination Council (NECO) tests in the community.

Shawon said the dead and injured victims have been taken to Gbajimba General Hospital.