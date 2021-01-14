Guys! These are the 5 reasons why no girl wants to date you

The beautiful thing about the diversity in the world is that, someone’s poison is another man’s meat so there’s something for everyone. If you have been single for God-knows-how-long and your longest relationship lasted 3 months, there’s a chance that you’re the problem and you need to work on you.

Here are 5 reasons why no girl wants to date you.

You’re sexist

No woman wants to be with a man who makes them feel inferior. Every woman wants a man that will respect her and see her as a partner. Women don’t enjoy men who see themselves as superior.

You get really touchy

Learn how to not cross lines no matter how familiar you are with the lady. You may be doing it out of friendliness but it’s very weird and makes you look like a creep.

3. You are lazy with no job

You don’t have to own a million dollars but when you have a job, we can all tell that you’re trying to better yourself but if you just move from one friend’s house to the next, playing games and begging your parents for money, there’s no way anyone would want you.

4. You’re desperate

Usually when people are desperate, it’s because of what they feel others are saying about them behind their backs. You reek of desperation and nobody wants to be with you feeling like you just “had” to be in a relationship with them because you just needed someone. Anyone could have been in the relationship with you and there was nothing special about her except she was the one you wore down.

5. You crack inappropriate jokes

Know when to do these things. With your boys, fair enough. With other girls you’re trying to impress, NO. Unless you’re on that level with a girl, you don’t go ahead doing this with them. It will just leave a terrible impression of you in her mind.

Ladies, what other point did I leave out? Let me know in the comments