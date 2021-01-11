Guys! These 5 major keys will have girls running after you

Finding that special one can be amazing but then it takes some steps and some qualities that you have to possess if you want to get that dream girlfriend.

Here are 5 major keys to help you get a girlfriend:

Intelligence

Image result for hes smart gif

You have to seriously take note of this guys. Intelligence is on every woman’s (well most women) list when they are being asked what they like about a guy because to them smart is the new sexy.

Being good with you diction is also a booster, ladies like it when a guy is articulate

But try not to get it all mixed up, being intelligent isn’t just about you going to school but being able to know something about everything, be that guy who can challenge her intellectually, and tackle her in a friendly debate.

But you must not overdo this as it makes you look arrogant or a know it all.

Sense of humour. Having a great sense of humour is one of the quickest ways to get a girlfriend. Life is serious enough as it is.

No wonder women value the lightness and playfulness that a partner with a sense of humour brings to their lives.

But then this has to be in moderation because too must humour makes you look like a joke and she’ll end up not taking anything you say serious.

Conversational skills



If you meet a lady, let’s say you go on a date and you start off with conversations like “oh, I’m the director of XYZ company”, “I live in the high brow part of the state ”, “I own ten cars” and you go on and on.

Except it’s a gold digger you’re talking to, who would gladly pay attention since she doesn’t have anything to offer in the first place and is also thinking of ways to suck you dry with the ‘All about myself information’ you are feeding her.

But if this conversation is being listened to by a potential girlfriend then you’ll bore the life out of her and then she perceives you as a selfish person.

So, if you want to know how to get a girlfriend with conversations, do not make it about yourself. Women like attention and are easily attracted to men who are interested in them. If you genuinely want to know what makes her tick, this will be attractive.

Financial stability (AKA Have a job)



All women and we mean ALL women are naturally attracted to a financially stable guy because lets face it, love doesn’t come cheap these days (The needs of the ladies defer).

Now don’t think her reason for liking the fact that you are financially stable is her way of trying the spend your money. Girls just like it when they know that a guy can hold it down anytime. It makes them feel secure even if she’s independent. You don’t have to be bill gates but you should be able to afford certain things. It is unflattering to try to live off a girl.

Ambition, on the other hand, go hand in hand with financial stability, women attracted to a guy who knows what he wants in life and is going after it. They absolutely adore being around that kind of energy.

Physique + Charisma



You can still win a girl’s heart irrespective of what you look like; that’s where charisma comes in to back up those ‘imperfections’.

If you want to get a girlfriend, you have to let go of your insecurities because ladies can smell that from miles away. Nobody is asking you to be Mr Universe, but the way you carry yourself, your composure says a lot about you and it determines whether or not she’s going to like you. Just from how you stand, women will judge you as attractive or not. Good body posture indicates that you are a healthy mate and that is very attractive to women. Lean back.

So if you really want to make an impression, be cool, try not to act to shy, she might perceive that as being weak, don’t say things like “I know I’m not attractive” you’re making it clear that you are not good enough (And that is not sexy). Wearing nice clothes demonstrate social status,accentuate your physical features and shows that you take care of yourself.

Also smelling good gives you extra points. Try on some light, musky cologne. These smells will mimic the natural smell that males produce and used lightly, will arouse some females.