Gunmen strike in Ekiti, abduct APC chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Mr Ebenezer Busuyi has been abducted by suspected herdsmen.

This is coming barely a week after the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi was kidnapped by bandits in his palace and two weeks after another monarch, the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi escaped with gunshot wounds, while a petrol dealer was also kidnapped in Isan-Ekiti.

The kidnapped APC stalwart is the Supervisor for Agriculture, in Ekiti West local government area of the state.

Busuyi was kidnapped on Thursday evening along the Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road.

It gathered that he was kidnapped while driving in his personal car along the route.

After his abduction, Busuyi’s car was said to have been abandoned beside the road while he was whisked away into the forest.

The Police Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the abduction, said the police operatives in the Rapid Response Squad, Amotekun Corps and local hunters have invaded the sprawling Ilawe-Erinjiyan forest in search of the local government official.

He narrated that the man was waylaid by gunmen while driving along that route around 6 pm on Thursday.

Abutu assured the residents that the police won’t allow kidnappers to perceive Ekiti as a safe haven or turn it into an epicentre of criminality.

“As I speak with you, our men and officers in partnership with the Amotekun Corps and local hunters are already in the bush searching for the victim.

“We won’t fold our arms and allow criminal gangs to hold Ekiti by the jugular, we are determined to redouble our efforts to make Ekiti safe from kidnappers.

“But we want our people to be security conscious. Let them report strange faces to the nearest police station for prompt action. This is the time for all of us to be watchful,” he said.