Gunmen storm Sokoto commissioner’s residence, abduct family members

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Wednesday stormed the residence of Bashir Gorau, Sokoto State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development.

Gorau disclosed this on Wednesday via his verified Facebook account.

He said that the armed men took away his sister-in-law and brother.

His post reads, “Innalillahi wa Inna wa innalillahi Rajiuun!!!.

“It was about 12:45 am, bandits attacked our House in Gorau Town, Goronyo local government area and abducted the wife of our elder brother Alhaji Lawali Gorau and one of our brothers, Hassan Manya.

“May God protect and return them to us safely, Amin. We are in need of your prayers fellow Muslims.”

Gorau did not disclose if anyone else was taken from the village.