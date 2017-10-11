Gunmen kill former Plateau HoS, two others

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked Wereh village in Barkin-Ladi, Plateau State, killing former Plateau Head of Service, Moses Gwom, and two other persons.

Sources from the village indicated that the assailants invaded the village at night, shot many people, and ran into the bush.

“The attack lasted about 10 minutes or so,” the source told the on Wednesday in Jos.

Mr Terna Tyopev, the Public Relations Officer ( PPRO ) of the Plateau Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said that it took place “around 8 pm on Tuesday”.

“The incident took place on Tuesday, that I can confirm. Another thing I can confirm is that a former Head of Service was killed and many others were injured,” he said.

He said that investigation had begun toward unraveling the mystery behind the killings.

The recent attack is the third in the last few weeks in Plateau.

Last week, gunmen killed Alhaji Mohammed Suleiman, the Village Head of Gyangyang in Jhar Chiefdom of Kanam Local Government. Twenty-five others had been killed at Ncha village in Miango, Bassa Local Government, a week earlier.