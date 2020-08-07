Gunmen kill 22 in Zangon Kataf

No fewer than 22 persons, mostly women and children, were reportedly killed on Wednesday night, with many persons still unaccounted for as gunmen again attacked four Atyap villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The attacked villages were; Apyiashyim, Atak’mawai, Kibori, and kurmin Masara all in Atyap Chiefdom.

A resident of Atak’mawai village in Zaman Dabo ward, Irimiya Gandu, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said no fewer than 13 persons were killed and many houses burnt down.

He said the attackers stormed the area around 1:00am when most of the villagers were asleep.

“I rush into my house and brought out my family and ran to a safer place when I started hearing gunshots. “So far, 13 persons were killed, mostly children and women,” he said.

Another resident from Apiashyim community, Jonathan Ishaya, said six persons were killed during the attack in his community and the village razed by the attackers. According to him, the heavily armed gunmen invaded the community at around 11:00pm on Wednesday, shooting sporadically.

He said that in Kibori, six persons were killed, while more than 10 houses were burnt while in Atak Mawai Zango, three people were confirmed killed and seven houses burnt.

Our correspondent reports that 13 persons were killed in Kurmin Masara while several houses were burnt. Two herdsmen were also attacked on Tuesday while rearing their cattle at Gora Gan village in Zangon Kataf LGA.

The victims, who escaped with bullets wound, are now receiving treatment at Royal Clinic in Kachia LGA.