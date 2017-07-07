Gunmen kill 2 policemen, 1 civilian in Zaria

Suspected armed robbers killed two policemen in the Maigana district of Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt yesterday that the incident happened early morning Monday at a village known as Magada in the Ricifa area of the local council.

Chairman of the Soba Local Government caretaker committee, Alhaji Nasiru Abdu Banki, said the deceased were ambushed while on routine patrol.

He gave the names of the deceased policemen as Sergeant Jonah Ibrahim

and Sergeant Rufa’i Ibrahim. He said the civilian, Mansur Sale Tudun Saibu, was the driver of the car conveying the deceased policemen.

Banki added, “Corporal Sunday Applus sustained gun injury. As a local

council, we usually complement police effort whenever they are going on routine patrol. On that faithful day, we gave out two vehicles with drivers. The deceased driver that hailed from Zamfara State was buried according to Islamic rites, while we are waiting for clearance for the funeral of the policemen.”