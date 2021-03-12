Gunmen invade Federal College of Forestry in Kaduna, abduct female students

Suspected bandits have abducted unspecified number of female students of The Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando area of Kaduna State.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident.

He said the exact number of students abducted is unknown.

“They were abducted last night, we have no details of the number of students,” ASP Jalige said.

He said the Police was working with the Army to trace the kidnappers and rescue the students.

A witness said half of the female students were taken but not a single male was abducted.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan,also confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing.