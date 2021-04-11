Gunmen free kidnapped Imo monarch, 7 cabinet chiefs, guards

The Umueze Nguru autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State was on Saturday morning thrown into celebration mood following the return of its traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu, who was kidnapped last Wednesday.

The popular monarch, who is the owner and CEO of All States Mass Transit, was kidnapped alongside his five cabinet chiefs and two palace guards.

They were kidnapped at Seven and Half Junction along Umuahia-Anara-Orlu Road, after attending a traditional wedding ceremony in Ehime Mbano LGA of the state on Wednesday.

They were in three vehicles and were heading back to the kingdom when the gun-wielding men waylaid them and diverted their movement.