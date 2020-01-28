Gunmen abduct two in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked vehicles conveying travellers after they alighted from a train at the Rigasa station in Kaduna.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the passengers who arrived from Abuja at about 8:00pm, were picked by their family driver who headed for the Rigasa-Afaka link road.

But, a 60 year old woman, who was one of the victims, was later abandoned at a riverbank due to her inability to trek.

It was gathered that the woman, a diabetic patient , had been discharged from a hospital in Abuja.

However, the kidnappers were said to have demanded N20 million ransom before they could release the remaining two victims.

A source close to the family said: “As of this(yesterday) morning, they called and demanded N20 million and threatened that, if the family failed to bring the money on time, they would take the victims to Zamfara State.”