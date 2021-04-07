Gunmen abduct two Chinese expatriates, kill two policemen in Benue

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, killed three people, including two policemen and a foreigner in Ukum Local government Area of Benue State.

The victims were killed when the armed men attacked Symmetry Trading Company located in Ukum area of the state where they abducted two foreigners.

Witnesses told our correspondents that the foreigners are Chinese Nationals working as engineers in the company.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, Anene said, “On 7th April, 2021 at about 0730hrs, a distress call was received from Police officers posted to escort Expatriates from the above named company in Ukum Local Government Area that, they came under an attack of gunmen who laid ambush at the site under construction before their arrival.

“During an exchange of fire with the gunmen, two policemen and one of the expatriate lost their lives while two of the expatriates were kidnapped.

“More police officers have been deployed to the area for trail of the hoodlums and rescue of the kidnap victims.”