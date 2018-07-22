Gowon urges FG to probe Miyetti Allah over killings

Former Nigerian Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has called on the federal government to investigate the leadership of Miyetti Allah over the killings in Benue State and othe parts of the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday after paying a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom, he commiserated with the government and people of the state over the killings in the state which he feared was taking a religious dimension.

The former military ruler commended Ortom and the Benue State government for the way the issue was being handled.

Gowon said: “I think security agencies should invite and question the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who had earlier threatened to unleash violence on Benue State.

“I was out of the country when two priests and 17 worshipers were killed in a church in the state during a morning mass. I extend my condolences to the government and people of the state.

“I am sad and worried at the religious dimension the killings is assuming, the authorities should redouble their effort to deal with the security situation because if that is not done, the country could descend into a religious war, with no one coming out victorious.

“For us to survive as a nation; we must learn to live together as one regardless of ethnicity or religion.”