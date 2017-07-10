Govs fight over Dino Melaye

The Kogi State Government, on Monday, attacked Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state, over his comments on the ongoing recall process of the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye.

Governor Emmanuel had, last week, praised Sen. Melaiye as a ‘general’ in the Senate who has performed so well and wondered why his constituents should want to recall such a performing senator.

The occasion was the empowerment program organised by the minority leader in the Senate , Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The government said Emmanuel’s position on the development had revealed his disdain for the people of the senatorial district.

According to a statement by the Director-General, media and publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, he said the decision of Governor Emmanul to refer to Melaye as a “general” in the senate was disturbing as he was rating a “non performing” senator over and above those that were performing.

He said, “We believe that Governor Emmanuel’s unveiled disdain for a long-suffering people trudging the booby-trapped path to Recall of their Senator in a bid to recover their dignity is uncalled for.

“Governor Udom’s scathing rebuke for Kogi West people who are engaged in legal pursuit of their legitimate aspiration to terminate irresponsible representation goes against all democratic norms. It also does gratuitous violence to the customary esprit de corps which ordinarily ought to actuate the conduct of brother Governors and States towards one another in the Nigerian polity.

“What is even more appalling is Governor Udom Emmanuel’s decoration of Dino Melaye with the rank and privileges of ‘General’ among all the Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while consigning others to ‘Recruit’. Dino Melaye is a General in the Senate of the 8th Assembly where even Governor Udom Emmanuel’s accomplished predecessor sits? This is unprecedented”.

The statement said more disturbing was the fact that the Akwa Ibom governor spoke at an event where another senator was preforming his constitutional role as against the Kogi west senator.

“The irony is that Governor Emmanuel made these comments at an event where Senator Godswill Akpabio, one of Dino Melaye’s contemporaries in the Senate, empowered his own people with 4 tractors, over 800 power-generating sets, 100 computer sets and printers, as well as sewing machines, grain-grinding machines, block molding machines and tricycles. He also announced scholarships and grants to hundreds of students from his constituency.