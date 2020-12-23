Governors visit Katsina over school children abduction

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State yesterday paid a solidarity visit to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari over the release of the abducted Kankara schoolboys.

The delegation included Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Kebbi’s Abubakar Bagudu.

Addressing journalists after meeting with the Katsina state governor, Fayemi said the forum was tired and frustrated by the security situation in the country.

He said with concerted efforts on the part of the governors and commitment from the federal government and professional conduct of security services “and our social investment intensified, we shall see the end of this criminality in our states.”

“We believe as the NGF, we don’t have to be tough only on kidnapping and banditry and criminality generally but we also have to be tough on the root causes of these problems.

“Social inequality and poverty are key issues and we need to be able to ensure that our states pry away our young people from the merchants of death who are using them as cannon fodders for this criminal brigandage.”