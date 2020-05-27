Governors meet over Buhari’s autonomy for state legislature, judiciary

The governors of the 36 states will on Wednesday meet to deliberate on burning issues, especially financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday signed Executive Order 10, granting financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary. The president derived his powers from Sections 5 and 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution 1999.

The order was signed months after the president assented to the Fourth Constitution Alteration Bill passed by the Eighth Assembly on the same matter.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement issued yesterday, said the matter would be discussed at the governors’ 9th teleconference today.

Like eight other teleconferences, Bello-Barkindo said the meeting would have in attendance all the state governors via Microsoft Team from their various states.

He also said among the issues to be reviewed by the governors were a number of critical national questions revolving around NLNG ownership, the controversial NCDC Bill, the restructuring of states’ loans and the FAAC deductions which had been a recurring decimal on the governors’ table

The NGF spokesperson added that as usual the governors would be given an update on the pandemic in the country, as well as review of a letter from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 regarding draft regulations.

He said there would also be a general update on the effort of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The invitation which was issued by the NGF Director General, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru, also disclosed that the meeting would discuss follow-ups from the last NEC meeting.

