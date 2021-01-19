Governor Abiodun pays condolence visit to Jubril Martins Kuye’s family

Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman and former Minister of State for Finance, Jubril Martins Kuye, saying that his contributions to the emancipation of the masses in Nigeria would remain indelible.

Governor Abiodu, who visited the family house of the late sage in Ago Iwoye in company with some members of the State Executive Council , described Kuye as a consummate politician, a boardroom guru and entrepreneur.

The Governor, while commiserating with Kuye’s widow, and the children, said their father paid his dues, assuring that the State Government will continue to celebrate the ideals he stood for during his lifetime.