Gov Ortom suspends 5 traditional rulers

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has suspensed five traditional rulers from Tiv area of the state for alleged complicity in land-related disputes in their domains.

The affected monarchs comprised of two district heads and three kindred heads.

The District Head of Uvir Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, James Abu, who was among those suspended, was immediately handed over to the police for further investigation.

Others suspended are the District Head of Ikov, Samuel Iorhule, Kindred head of Shilagh, Joseph Yar, Kindred head of Uninge, Aanger Ortese, and Samuel Ayayo who is the Kindred head of Unyande.

The latest suspension is coming barely two weeks after the governor suspended three other traditional heads in two council areas of the state following a communal crisis in their domains where several lives were lost recently as villagers engaged in alleged land disputes.