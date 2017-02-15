Gov. Ortom sacks 4 commissioners, appoints new SSG

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and sacked four commissioners.

According to Mr Tahav Agerzua, Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, the new SSG is Mr Tony Ijoho, who replaces Mr Targema Takema.

The sacked commissioners included Mr Odeh Agih, information, Mnyim Mwuese, women affairs, Nick Wende, water resources and environment, as well as Sekav Iortyom, arts, culture and tourism.

No reason was given for the action, but the governor recently promised to sack inactive commissioners.