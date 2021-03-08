Gov Makinde reacts to arrest of Wakili Fulani

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reacted to the arrest of Wakili Fulani in Kajola, in Ibarapa area of the state.

Wakili Fulani was arrested by members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), on Sunday.

Wakili, a Fulani by tribe, is alleged to be the sponsor and mastermind of various criminal attacks against the people/farmers of Yoruba origin in the community.

His house was set ablaze, while an unidentified female was burnt in the fire.

The action of the OPC members has drawn criticism from Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

Chairman of MACBAN in Oyo State ,Alhaji Abubakar Jijji, said the action was a setback to the association’s search for peace and harmony.

He described the attack as unjust and unfortunate, saying his association has been working closely with the state government on ways to find a lasting solution to insecurity bedevilling the state.

Gov Makinde in his reaction said the government is aware of the events regarding Wakili Area, and the Nigeria police’s handling of the matter.

He noted that government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the interests of the good people of Oyo State are protected.

He vowed that anyone found wanting of breaking the law, irrespective of the ethnic background or religion will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

Makinde spoke on Monday while performing a symbolic presentation of school notebooks to secondary school students across the state.

The event which held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi Ibadan was attended by top government functionaries and select school students.

Makinde said “I am aware of what is going on in Kajola in Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state. I will like to use this opportunity to tell our people that, the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.

“Anyone that is found wanting or that has broken the law, irrespective of their ethnic background or their religion will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

“So, people shouldn’t go into overdrive.

“I have asked the Commissioner of Police to see me today and I have been given the assurance that they will do a thorough investigation into the security situations in the area.

“And I appeal to our people to please let us be calm. Please let us refrain from ethnic profiling, let us have trust in the ability and the capability of the people saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order within our state.

“It is the government that you put in place and the government will continue to work in the interest of the people of Oyo state.”

As at the time of filing this report, the meeting between the Governor and the CP was yet to hold.