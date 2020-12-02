Gov. Abiodun presents N339 billion 2021 budget to Ogun Assembly

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday presented a budget of N339 billion as the 2021 budget to the state Assembly.

Abiodun while presenting the budget, tagged: “”Budget of Recovery and Sustainability,” said One Hundred and Sixty-Two Billion Naira (N162B) of the budget is for recurrent expenditure while One Hundred and Seventy-Seven Billion Naira (N177B) is for capital expenditure.

He said that the proposed budget was prepared following inputs from stakeholders across the three Senatorial Districts in the State.

He stated that the 2021 budget will provide suitable grounds for recovery from the obvious economic challenges of the current fiscal year.

Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, in his comment, promised that the lawmakers would thoroughly scrutinise the bill and give it accelerated passage.