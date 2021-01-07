Goodluck Jonathan advises Trump to emulate him by graciously accepting defeat

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has advised President Donald Trump of America to graciously accept defeat and not plunge the country into crisis.

Jonathan in a brief statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday January 7,, said no leader’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

Jonathan was apparently referring to the current situation in the United States after the U.S. Congress was violated by supporters of Donald Trump.

The supporters were said to have been instigated by Trump, who has refused to accept defeat in the November 3 presidential election.

One woman believved to be a supporter of Trump was shot inside the Capitol by law officers. The unidentified woman later died in hospital

Recall than in 2015, Jonathan conceded defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, rescuing the country from a situation that could have led to nationwide violence.

Read Jonathan’s statement on the violence in US

“I have repeatedly said nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, in any part of the world. Absolutely nobody.

Again, I reiterate that it is better to lose power at the cost of gaining peace, than to gain power at the price of losing the peace. As a leader, one must not just look unto one’s own interest, but the interest and the good of society.