God swore to make me rich because I gave him a car many years ago – Oyedepo

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo said God swore to make him rich because he gave Him a car for the gospel many years ago.

He also said his church now buy buses like loaves of bread because the car he gave to God many years ago.

According to Oyedepo in a recent sermon, he gave God his car not because he wanted to be rich, but for the gospel, saying that God swore to make him rich.

‘I gave my car to God not to be rich but to spread the gospel and God swore to make me rich…now in one day we bought 87 buses at once, another day we bought 100 buses at once…We now buy buses like loaves of bread… Many of you will soon be building houses like loaves of bread,” he said.

He also charged Christians to let God guide and lead them instead of depending on their certificates or profession.

“There are too many ‘common’ people in the world; you need to come out of them and be distinguished by His leading,” he said.