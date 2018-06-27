God is angry with Nigeria – Paul Okoye reacts to Super Eagles’ defeat

Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye of the former defunct music group, P-Square has said that Super Eagles lost to Argentina following killings in Nigeria.

Super Eagles bowed out of the 2018 World Cup after they lost 2-1 to Argentina.

Nigeria needed a draw or victory to progress into the next round.

Okoye writing on Instagram, said the blood of the dead had taken over the country, hence the reason the Eagles were defeated.

According to him, “The blood of the dead has taken over. Weldone guys, Super Eagles. God is angry with us.”

He further called on Nigerians to get their PVC.