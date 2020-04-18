‘God has blessed you if you have a loyal friend as Abba Kyari”- Reno Omokri mourns Kyari

A former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has described Abba Kyari, deceased Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a trusted and loyal friend of his principal.

On Friday, the presidency announced the death of Kyari who died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

The President’s Chief of Staff was on self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus late March.

He was subsequently moved to Lagos for treatment.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Omokri said Kyari displayed total loyalty to Buhari, one trait he admired in him.

He urged those who have any misgiving against Kyari to direct their anger to President Buhari, who appointed him as his Chief of Staff.

” Allow Abba Kyari rest in peace. If you have a friend as loyal as Abba Kyari, God has blessed you”, Omokri concluded.

Kyari will be buried on Saturday in Abuja according to Islamic rites.