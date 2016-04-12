Ghanaian pastor accuses TB Joshua of stealing his prophecy

Founder and Leader of the New Jerusalem Church, Bishop J.Y Adu has accused controversial Nigerian Prophet, T.B Joshua of ‘stealing’ his prophecy concerning a possible terror on Ghana and Nigeria.

The Kumasi-based man of God told Adom News that the Nigerian based prophet might have gotten wind of the contents of his prophecies in January 2016 and only presented a rehashed version of it during his church service at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

“I predicted these happenings at the beginning of the year, go to Youtube, they are there, after they go to watch them and see that they are coming to pass, they then rehashed them and present it as their own…,” he said.

During a church service at his church headquarters in Nigerian over the weekend, Prophet T.B Joshua called on the congregants and members of the Christian community alike to pray for Ghana and Nigeria. His reason was that he could see a potential terrorist attacks on the two Anglophone West African Countries.

“I am seeing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday – if I may say Thursday – because these evil people they are very funny. Anything can just happen. You will be very shocked to see what will happen, because when the prayer is going in this direction, they [attackers] change to [another] direction.”

“I see Thursday, Friday. Pray for these two nations – Nigeria and Ghana – over gathering in any way; over attack. I am seeing attack, and that will be in a foreign way. The attack will come not in a local way. So please open your lips and pray for these two nations for protection,” he added.

But the Kumasi-based man of God claimed the Nigerian Prophet listened to his annual prophecies and only predicted according to what he said. “Last time, they said Ebola was coming to Ghana but it never came to pass, they then said this country or the other was going to win AFCON and that also failed to come to pass…,” he said.

According to him, he predicted the attacks in Mali and Burkina and even predicted that there could be an attack in Ghana as well in his 31st summon.

He added that none of TB Joshua’s prophecies has come to pass so far, so the security agencies should concentrate on their work. “They are not prophets, if they are making predictions, then they should tell us and stop causing panic,” he said.