Get paid for sleeping

You can now earn money in your sleep, literally.

We have seen how easy working has gotten with time with people having virtual assistant jobs to remote working, but never did we think sleeping would be a way to make money.

A curtain company is looking to hire someone to sleep, and they’ll pay R31 082 for a few nights’ kip.

The company is looking for a “sleep executive” to test out different sleeping conditions and report back on the optimum sleep set up.

Hillarys is an England-based company that makes blinds and curtains.

will pay the lucky snoozer a salary of £24,000 pro-rata, which works out to £1,428.57 for 15 days work.

The experiment takes place at their HQ in Nottingham, and they’ll cover travel expenses.

“We’re looking forward to getting the new sleep executive on board and seeing the findings of this experiment,” said Lucy Askew, interiors expert at Hillarys.

To apply for the sleep executive vacancy click here.



